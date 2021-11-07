Biden’s Communists Attack Anti-Vax Protesters in Boston

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Anyone who believes a U.S. President can unilaterally impose medical treatment on all Americans as a condition of employment is constitutionally illiterate and morally bankrupt. ~ Candace Owens

Antifa members clashed with protesters at Boston Common on Sunday. The protests were against the vaccine mandate.

Biden’s brownshirts break loose whenever the authoritarian government is questioned or members are up for election.

The protestors and Antifa were separated by police in riot gear and fencing temporarily placed for the event. Streets surrounding Boston Common were closed down in anticipation of the event, according to NBC 10.

The rally was organized by Super Happy Fun America and the Refounding Fathers Coalition, with the event being aimed to “resist vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates.”

Green Monster Antifa tweeted out a flyer ahead of the event, urging members to attend the event to “tell this whole load of violently misogynistic fail sons to get the hell out of town.”

The flyer stated, “Mask Up Against Hate, tell the capitol rioters to get out of Boston!”

Obviously, there are no bigger haters than them.

