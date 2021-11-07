Biden’s Communists Attack Anti-Vax Protesters in Boston

















Anyone who believes a U.S. President can unilaterally impose medical treatment on all Americans as a condition of employment is constitutionally illiterate and morally bankrupt. ~ Candace Owens

Antifa members clashed with protesters at Boston Common on Sunday. The protests were against the vaccine mandate.

Biden’s brownshirts break loose whenever the authoritarian government is questioned or members are up for election.

The protestors and Antifa were separated by police in riot gear and fencing temporarily placed for the event. Streets surrounding Boston Common were closed down in anticipation of the event, according to NBC 10.

The rally was organized by Super Happy Fun America and the Refounding Fathers Coalition, with the event being aimed to “resist vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates.”

Green Monster Antifa tweeted out a flyer ahead of the event, urging members to attend the event to “tell this whole load of violently misogynistic fail sons to get the hell out of town.”

The flyer stated, “Mask Up Against Hate, tell the capitol rioters to get out of Boston!”

Obviously, there are no bigger haters than them.

Watch:

BOSTON: A skirmish breaks out between vaccine mandate protesters and ANTIFA losers dressed in black bloc Punches can be seen being thrown pic.twitter.com/nVXLIYSBSh — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 7, 2021

Antifa are the shock troops of the Great Reset https://t.co/AlFvTKdnxP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2021

#Antifa smash up a vehicle trying to leave the Boston Common at the anti-vaccine mandate rally. Antifa & far-left extremists gathered to try and shut down the event. They shout, “Nazis out!” pic.twitter.com/gUZCx2U7GX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2021

#Antifa hold a banner featuring the faces of Stalin, Mao & other 20th-century communist dictators to counter the anti-Covid mandate rally in Boston. Antifa violently attacked attendees of the rally today. pic.twitter.com/ZDRtENOU1P — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2021

What is the real story of #antifa? They’re violent extremists seeking to destroy freedom of thought through violence. I’m honored to have been interviewed by @realDailyWire for their mini-doc about the roots of the antifa movement in the US. Watch: https://t.co/oGJLsJIBal pic.twitter.com/wBZWc9L8uN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2021

