Astroworld Aftermath and an Audience Gone Wild

















City officials said Saturday they were in the early stages of investigating the pandemonium that unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. The venue allows 200,000 attendees but police limited it to 50,000.

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued over the incident at the former’s Astroworld Festival on Friday that left eight people dead. The ages of the dead were from 14 through 27 years.

Fox News can confirm that Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit Sunday against Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, as well as Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham. The suit also named Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the suit is being filed on behalf of concert attendee Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas. Paredes reportedly filed the complaint seeking more than $1 million in damages after both rappers allegedly “incited the crowd” and left him injured.

Another suit was filed Saturday in Harris County District Court from concert attendee Manuel Souza. He is suing Scott as well as organizer ScoreMore and the concert giant Live Nation.

Some in the audience should be charged.

Travis Scott addressed the tragedy:

JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

This mob broke into the concert at Astroworld in this clip. WTH!

Astroworld was a disaster. A stampede killed eight people. pic.twitter.com/zi4unDnzMo — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 6, 2021

Eight people died and allegedly 300 were injured, but reports say 24 were hospitalized and 13 are still in the hospital. This person appears to be inciting the crowd.

Travis Scott is better than you. pic.twitter.com/2MoUUPl9A1 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 7, 2021

A young woman tries to warn the entertainers:

It’s heartbreaking to see how this unfolded … Rip to the 8 🕊️#AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/avqhPVgGME — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) November 6, 2021

