People Are Dying Because of Biden’s Open Borders

















Federal law enforcement officers arrested more than 17,300 migrants with past convictions of other crimes attempting to cross the border illegally last fiscal year. That’s up from 9,447 in fiscal 2020.

More than a quarter of the arrests are repeat offenders, Just the News reported.

Those migrants have been convicted of crimes including assault, battery, domestic violence, burglary, robbery, larceny, theft, fraud, driving under the influence, homicide, manslaughter, illegal drug possession and trafficking, illegal reentry, illegal weapons possession and transport, and sex offenses, among others.

Agents also apprehended Salvadoran nationals who were either Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members or 18th Street gang members in the RGV.

One Salvadoran national gang member, for example, had been convicted of accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Maryland. He was later deported, only to be caught again reentering the U.S. illegally.

The outgoing Drug Enforcement Agency chief in El Paso says the smuggling situation along his sector has gone from bad to worse and has actually never been as bad as it is now under the Biden administration.

In an interview with the El Paso Times, his last in his official capacity, DEA El Paso Division Chief Kyle W. Williamson said the “cartel-driven opioid crisis in the U.S. is the worst it’s ever been since he started with the agency in 1991,” Just The News reported.

Amid the ongoing infighting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona unsealed indictments Friday charging four high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel, including El Chapo’s brother Aureliano Guzman-Loera, with international drug trafficking, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm posted photos of the four wanted cartel members, offering rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to their arrests and/or convictions.

“The violence, intimidation, theft, and financial crimes carried out by [Mexican] TCOs, criminal groups, and violent gangs pose a significant threat to our nation,” the DEA warned in its National Drug Threat Assessment released in March.

“The criminal activities of these organizations operating in the United States extend well beyond drug trafficking and have a profoundly negative impact on the safety and security of U.S. citizens. Their involvement in alien smuggling, firearms trafficking, and public corruption, coupled with the high levels of violence that result from these criminal endeavors, poses serious homeland security threats and public safety concerns.”

