Biden’s Deputy secretary of ed pick doesn’t think sex abuse is necessarily serious in schools









Max Eden, in an article for City-Journal, writes that Joe Biden’s nominee for Deputy Secretary of Education apparently does not believe that it’s necessarily a serious issue if a child gets sexually assaulted at school.

Under Cindy Marten’s leadership in the San Diego School district, she lost a lawsuit and $375,000 to a man she fired for his refusal to keep silent about sexual abuse with two kindergarten children.

When she was deposed by the man’s lawyer, she said the sexual violation is serious depending on circumstances. [We’re talking about kindergarten children.]

She admitted she would only report it because it’s legally mandated.

The woman is a fool and she will have a key role in the Department of Education. Biden found the most awful people for each of these key jobs.

President Biden’s nominee for Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten (@BeKindDreamBig) has said that kids getting sexually assaulted at school isn’t necessarily a serious issue. And implied educators have no moral duty to report sexual abuse https://t.co/qUBz5ftJmI — Max Eden (@maxeden99) April 2, 2021

