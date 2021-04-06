Schumer to sidestep Senate rules to pass $5 trillion worth of socialism









The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that Democrats may amend the budget resolution they used for their Covid-19 relief bill and attach another set of reconciliation instructions to it, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

He’s really sidestepping Senate rules with the help of the Parliamentarian.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s spokesman told CNN in a statement Monday that “the Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues.”

It will allow them to pass their multi-trillion-dollar socialist bill disguised as an infrastructure bill. The bill has two parts and comes to almost $5 trillion. When added to the $27 trillion in debt, it means the U.S. has no discretionary funds.

It’s all being done for an infrastructure bill that is only 7% infrastructure and 93% Green New Deal and reparations.

The decision isn’t in stone yet, but it will be based on this decision.

We are being prepared for global socialism under The Great Reset.

Schumer and all of the Democrats act like they have a mandate to ruin the country, but they don’t. They barely have a majority in the House and are 50-50 in the Senate.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about it today in an article titled, The Media and Democrats are Pretending There’s a Mandate.

Now the Biden administration, headed by a man a few years too old to be a boomer, entertains ambitions to take a great leap forward. But wait. Does a transformation require a mandate? By what mandate does the Biden administration undertake the work of irrevocably altering American society? Do Mr. Biden and his people claim that the dogmatic and occasionally hysterical certitude of the woke is sufficient warrant to turn the country upside down?

There was no mandate in the outcome of the last election. November 2020 merely confirmed that the U.S. remains split precisely down the middle, 50-50, as it has been for more than 20 years, since the deadlock of Al Gore and George W. Bush and the hanging chads of Florida. If the 2020 election meant anything, it confirmed the irreconcilable differences—a standoff of the cobra and mongoose. The election certainly didn’t give Mr. Biden marching orders from the American people to open the southern border to all comers, or to redesign the natural order of biology (in regard to gender identity and all the social arrangements that have flowed from the difference between the sexes since time immemorial), or to change the country in a hundred other ways, bundling it off on an expedition to the far left fringes of reality and grievance. What the new administration proposes may be less a transformation than a hijacking. Half the country doesn’t want to be reinvented—not on Mr. Biden’s terms.

It’s sad that half the country wants to destroy all that we have in this country, but they do and are doing it quickly.

