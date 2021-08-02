Biden’s destroying the US: non-stop busloads of illegals get tickets to anywhere USA

By
M. Dowling
-
1

FoxLA reporter Bill Melugin has another shocking report about the “mass release of migrants.” Migrants with COV are still overwhelming small towns. The government via Catholic Charities is giving these illegal aliens – busload after busload – tickets to anywhere they want to go in the country.

Watch:

George Soros might as well be President.

Catholic Charities won’t tell Bill Melugin the numbers they are seeing since they were told not to comment. They are betraying Americans.

Jen Psaki admitted today that COV patients are being turned over to charities like Catholic Charities. They make a lot of money doing it.

The Biden administration is lying to us and they are flooding the country with new Americans for votes.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. It is essential that there be no further delys in the election audits as the most credible solution is to declare all actions of the ChiCom agents known as the “Biden-Harris Administration” be declared NULL and VOID so as to enable a new Patriotic Administration to roll back every action,decision and order of Obiden and his minions,includung th emass deportations ofall illegals regardless of the cost.

Leave a Reply