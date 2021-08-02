Biden’s destroying the US: non-stop busloads of illegals get tickets to anywhere USA

















FoxLA reporter Bill Melugin has another shocking report about the “mass release of migrants.” Migrants with COV are still overwhelming small towns. The government via Catholic Charities is giving these illegal aliens – busload after busload – tickets to anywhere they want to go in the country.

Watch:

George Soros might as well be President.

NEW: Large groups of migrants being walked to McAllen Central Bus Station by a local Catholic Charity after they were dropped off & released by Border Patrol. This is happening every hour. Migrants are given bus tickets wherever they want to go. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7LilR9DCae — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

Catholic Charities won’t tell Bill Melugin the numbers they are seeing since they were told not to comment. They are betraying Americans.

NEW: I asked the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley how many COVID positive migrants they are currently housing in local hotels. She told me “I have been advised not to comment.” A second hotel has been confirmed. Texas Inn in Weslaco. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AWNGXaBsII — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

We are witnessing the mass release of migrants in downtown McAllen today. Border Patrol buses and vans are pulling up every 15 minutes. Agents tell us it’ll be happening all day long. Hundreds released so far. Most going to the McAllen bus station. BP overwhelmed. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kStwQOV2NI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

Jen Psaki admitted today that COV patients are being turned over to charities like Catholic Charities. They make a lot of money doing it.

Jen Psaki admits that COVID positive illegal immigrants are given to “local health systems” to handle. pic.twitter.com/2mqa48RxJB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2021

The Biden administration is lying to us and they are flooding the country with new Americans for votes.

A reminder of recent comments from the administration regarding the border. DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “The border is closed.” VP Kamala Harris: “Extreme progress” is being made. President Biden: Said during CNN town hall migrants in federal custody had been cut by 90%. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

