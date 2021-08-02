Cuomo wants to go to bars knowing you’re vaccinated

















New York Governor Cuomo wants restaurants and bars to mandate vaccination and to provide proof of vaccination. This is the man who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly patients.

“I don’t believe a mask policy will be enough,” Cuomo said at a news conference in Manhattan on Monday morning. “I think we will have to talk about a vaccination policy.”

Cuomo also declared that vaccines should be mandatory for teachers, nursing home employees and other healthcare workers.

Cuomo declared that all private businesses should go to vaccine-only admissions, including bars and restaurants.

He wants them to do the work for him. He said it will be good for their businesses.

“If I go to a bar and I want to have a drink and talk to the person next to me, I want to know that person is vaccinated,” Cuomo declared.

“If you say to people, ‘if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments,’ then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinated,” he threatened.

