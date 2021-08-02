Media irresponsibly ties latest officer suicide to J6 riot with NO evidence

















A third police officer who responded to the January 6th Capitol Riot has died from an apparent suicide, the Metro Police reported.

The officer, Gunther Hashida, was found deceased at home on July 29.

MPD Officer Gunther Hashida, a veteran of the force who joined in May 2003 and assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Ops Division, was found deceased at home on July 29, the dept says. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 2, 2021

Two other officers involved in the riot, Jeffrey Smith of the MPD and Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police, responded to the Capitol riot and later committed suicide. But no one in their families has attributed their deaths to the riot.

Another officer, Brian Sicknick, died of a stroke after the riot but it has not been tied to anything that took place during the riot.

Now we have another officer who responded to the riot who has killed himself, seven months after the fact. Most of the media has used this recent suicide as an excuse to relive the J6 riot and suggest that the rioters killed him and the other officers who committed suicide.

The only one who killed anyone was the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter.

MPD Officer Gunther Hashida, a veteran of the force who joined in May 2003 and was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Ops Division, was found deceased at home on July 29.

“It’s unclear how he killed himself and his family have not attributed his death to the riot on January 6,” the Daily Mail reported. “He leaves behind a wife and three children.”

How many officers died or were injured battling Antifa and Black Lives Matter? The media doesn’t report the number.

The media keeps reporting that five people died because of the riot. In addition to Ashli Babbitt and Officer Sicknick, one woman OD’d, and two older men had heart attacks, but not because of the riot. The two who had heart attacks weren’t involved in the riot. They were in with the rally-goers.

Related















