Biden’s DHS Established an Orwellian ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security is creating a “Disinformation Governance Board”. He said it is to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms. The board will make sure that ads in minority communities are only the ones they deem accurate.

This is about as unAmerican as it gets. It couldn’t be much more Orwellian. People who try to silence their political opponents are Stalinists, period.

“The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect.”

― George Orwell, 1984

MAYORKAS HINTED AT WHAT THEY WILL SHUT DOWN

Mayorkas appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the fiscal 2023 budget for DHS.

He explained that the board is going to reduce so-called domestic threats. Also, it would deal with irregular immigration and Russia.

[Don’t you dare say going to war with evil Russia is a problem, and don’t complain about illegal immigration.]

Dem Rep. Underwood claimed – based on no evidence – that minority communities are targeted with misinformation. She asked Mayorkas how it would be addressed. It appeared all choreographed. Dems like to plan and control everything, even how and when information is revealed.

Mayorkas said a “Disinformation Governance Board” had recently been created and will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers co-chair with principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

“The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat,” Mayorkas said, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities.

What is the threat? Republican ads, perhaps?

“You will be hollow. We shall squeeze you empty, and then we shall fill you with ourselves.”

― George Orwell, 1984

LOOK AT THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – SHE’S A NUT

Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Her views are astoundingly WOKE and illogical.

Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted some of her views from her Twitter page. She is obsessed with so-called [non-existent] systemic racism. She sees authoritarianism in Republicans and is terrified of what she calls free speech absolutists.

Jankowicz wants common sense transparency on ads. [Republican ads no doubt] She also claims that free speech vs. censorship is a false dichotomy. This woman is clueless about the 1st Amendment. Censorship is opposed to free speech, Nina!

This is how she thinks:

Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months, and why I’ve been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts. https://t.co/uN20vl7qqV pic.twitter.com/JEn4FqLdck — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

Nina claimed the new board was created to “maintain the Department’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.” Yet, she is the one who downplayed the Hunter laptop.

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”

― George Orwell, 1984

Breitbart reported that n October 2020, Jankowicz testified to the House Select Committee on Intelligence on the dangers of misinformation and conspiracy theories and how to stop it online.

“Disinformation is a threat to democracy,” she warned and criticized the government and social media platforms who have “all but abdicated their responsibility” to address ​”domestic​ disinformation.”

She also recommended a “robust public media” and working on a global effort to combat disinformation. Nina also raved about Twitter’s censorship during the 2020 election.

Back on the “laptop from hell,” apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op. Trump says “Russia, Russia, Russia.” — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

She LOVES CENSORSHIP AND REGULATION. Elon Musk is a terrifying figure to her.

By all means, let’s regulate social media. But let’s do it with proper thought and consultation, with the nation’s best interests at heart, not with the sweep of a sharpie in response to a specter of “political censorship” that doesn’t exist https://t.co/pahJMEI5x4 — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) August 9, 2019

Related