NY Times Tapes Didn’t Hurt Rep. McCarthy- He Got a Standing Ovation

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) got a standing ovation in a Wednesday House GOP conference meeting after he addressed secret recordings of his comments in the aftermath of Jan. 6, according to members and sources in the room.

It looks like the members will support him for the speakership.

McCarthy told members that the damning quotes from the Jan. 10, 2021, leadership call, during which he said he would suggest former President Trump resign if impeached and wondered if GOP members could be kicked off social media, were simply the leaders speculating on different scenarios.

In other words, they were just talking out loud.

“He just said that we were going to lay out different things of what could be,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt (Ala.). “At this point, you know, I take his word for it.”

IT’S A DISTRACTION

The issue centers around a new book by two New York Times reporters that includes sections embarrassing to Kevin McCarthy. The Times released taped conversations of McCarthy’s discussions with leadership that included Liz Cheney. Cheney claimed she didn’t release the tapes but she is a prime suspect. In tapes played last night on CNN and MSNBC, McCarthy can be heard slamming conservative members of congress four days after the J6 riot/rally. In fairness, people weren’t sure what exactly went on at that point.

Even the conference’s most conservative members said that their constituents are more concerned about high food and gas prices rather than what McCarthy said, and saw news of McCarthy’s comments as an attempt to divide the conference.

Several members added that they had not listened to the tapes.

“This is a distraction, folks. Come on. This is simply a distraction by the left trying to drive a wedge in a very unified Republican Party and a very unified conference,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.).

They don’t trust anything the press says.

Donald Trump also still supports Kevin McCarthy.

