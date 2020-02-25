Biden’s Dismal Outlook in South Carolina

Presidential candidate Joe Biden claims he’s the only candidate who can beat President Trump, but it’s doubtful anyone believes it.

On the stump, he’s a man who appears to be out of it and his rallies attract very few. It’s hard to believe he is still in the race, but that’s only because the other candidates are so weak. The latest poll, a new poll from NBC/Marist released Monday, has Biden with 27% support and Sanders with 23% among Democratic primary voters.

Biden had a 36% lead in January. He’s cratering fast.

Following are former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 9%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 8%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 5% and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii with 3% support among likely voters.

The turnout at Joe Biden’s Charleston, South Carolina rally on Monday was pathetic. he spoke to a small crowd at the College of Charleston as reports came out that his South Carolina “firewall” was crumbling.

If Biden loses, it’s game over for him. All the candidates are running out of money, and they won’t survive beyond Super Tuesday unless a brokered convention brings surprises and the Democrats figure out how to cut Bernie loose.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Crazy Bernie the communist will fare well in South Carolina and might win. He is, for now, the presumptive leader of the Democrat Party.

Bernie is currently within the margin of error and has an effective ground game with very enthusiastic workers.

This Is One Reason Biden Is Flailing:

#BernieBros Want to knock Biden out of the race and win SC? Spread this video of him lying about being arrested in South Africa by the Apartheid government. Force debate moderators to confront him on his history of lying about this stuff. #BidenIsALiar. pic.twitter.com/4EVi0dmS1x — Not actually Chris Matthews (@BroBrahSama) February 25, 2020