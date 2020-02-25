Bloomberg’s campaign is now to take down Bernie

According to a new CNBC report, billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is gearing up to spend tens of millions of dollars in campaign ads to push out socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders from the 2020 election.

CNBC is calling the push an “onslaught” of digital ads, op-eds and “surrogate TV appearances,” along with opposition research.

“Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign plans to unleash its cash-flush media operation against Bernie Sanders in the wake of the Vermont senator’s resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses,” CNBC said on Monday. “Senior aides to Bloomberg’s campaign have been discussing how they are going to use some of their resources against Sanders, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named because these decisions were made in private.”

Cost is no object for Bloomberg. His presidential campaign is now one to take down Sanders, deny him the majority of available delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention. He hopes to rob Sanders of winning the nomination on the first ballot, sending the nomination to a second vote.

Bloomberg himself hasn’t yet appeared on a ballot and won’t until March 3rd, Super Tuesday, at the earliest.

He began his onslaught on Monday in South Carolina, tying Bernie to the NRA. That might not work since he has since moved well beyond his support of the NRA and now has a D- rating with the NRA.

Just don’t see this kind of thing working. Exposing Bernie will be difficult as well since most of the information about him is out and the voters don’t care. They want the freebies.

I’ve been the NRA’s #1 enemy for decades. Bernie’s been the NRA’s buddy for decades. Who do we want to represent the Democratic Party? pic.twitter.com/I7vgubn1Hl — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020