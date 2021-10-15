Biden’s Doing It – An [Unconstitutional] Vax Mandate Is Coming

















Biden, or whoever is in charge of him, has decided to blatantly violate the constitution. Talk about overreach, this breaks the bar.

He announced on Thursday that a private sector vaccine mandate would be coming soon, as he said in September. OSHA also apparently sent their recommendation for a mandate this week.

We are talking a full-blown dictatorship. Everything Trump was accused of doing and didn’t do is what this administration is doing.

The six-minute Biden address was followed by no questions. That arrogance is stupefying. How could anyone vote for this man?

Maybe Yes, Maybe No

Biden said “we’re making progress. Nationally, daily cases are down 47 percent and hospitalizations are down 38 percent over the past six weeks.”

The somewhat not-there President said, “we’re in a very critical period as we work to turn the corner on COVID-19” and that “we have to do more to vaccinate 66 million unvaccinated people in America.”

“We’re down to 66 million — it’s still an unacceptably high number — of unvaccinated people from almost 100 million in July.

“First, we have to do more to vaccinate the 66 million unvaccinated people in America. It’s essential. The vaccine requirements that we started rolling out in the summer are working. They’re working,” he said.

Excuse me, are we sure the vaccine is bringing it down. This ailment seems to go up and down at will with little rhyme nor reason.

Then Biden went for it.

“First, we have to do more to vaccinate the 66 million unvaccinated people in America. It’s essential. The vaccine requirements that we started rolling out in the summer are working. They’re working,” he said before dropping the bomb.

“The Labor Department is going to soon be issuing an emergency rule for companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccination requirements in their — among their workforce,” he said as he touted the success of vaccine mandates.

“Every day, we see more businesses implementing vaccination requirements, and the mounting data that shows they work.

“Businesses and organizations that are implementing requirements are seeing their vaccination rates rise by an average of 20 percent or more to well over 90 percent — the number of employees vaccinated,” the president said.

“Let’s be clear: Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us. That’s why we continue to battle the misinformation that’s out there, and companies and communities are setting up their — stepping up as well to combat these — the misinformation,” he said.

Then why is he making it so political and violating our human rights?

“Already, more than 1 out of 3 eligible seniors have gotten their third shot — the booster. And we’re going to continue to provide that additional protection to seniors and others as we — as we head into the holidays.

“These boosters are free. I’ll say it again: They’re free, available, and convenient to get,” he said.

And for children he said “if authorized, we are ready. We have purchased enough vaccines for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States. It will be — it will be convenient for parents to get their children vaccinated at trusted locations, and families will be able to sleep easier at night knowing their kids are protected as well.”

Children don’t need it so why do it unless the child has co-morbiities?

This dictatorial fool doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. His Chief of Staff Ron Klain probably makes these day-to-day decisions.

I am pro-vaccine but I am far more pro-freedom!

let’s Go Brandon!

