Police Report Shows There Was No Justification to Kill Ashli Babbitt

















An extensive DC Metropolitan Police Report on the Ashli Babbitt shooting was obtained by Judicial Watch. It shows there was no justification for it he killing of Ashli Babbitt during the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

The truly awful part of this is no one seemed to care about her. She was the only person killed that day, yet some partisans claimed police and other participants were killed. Actually, Ashli was the only one who was murdered and no one cared.

The standard requirement for use of deadly force was in effect which requires an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury. None of the statements by officers at the scene show that standard was met.

Some did their best to try and justify the shooting but the standard was not met.

Ashli Babbitt did not have a weapon, was going head-first through a window when she was shot. The witnesses said she did not have a weapon which means trigger-happy Lt. Byrd did not have cause. His being afraid, as he clearly was, is not a reason to kill another person, a petite woman without a weapon. He had options and chose the most extreme one.

Mrs. Babbitt wasn’t even close to Lt. Byrd and she wasn’t attacking anyone. She apparently yelled.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia declined to charge Lt. Byrd with any crimes. In the very least, it should have gone to a grand jury. It appears to be — at least — involuntary manslaughter.

One thing is very certain, Lt. Byrd should be nowhere near a gun.

You don’t kill someone for committing trespass or mischief. This case is an abomination. Lt. Byrd received a gold medal for it and was touted as a hero. He called himself a hero. It’s a disgrace.

Prior to the release of this information, Greg Kelly covered the killing a number of times on Newsmax. Watch the two clips:



