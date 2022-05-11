Biden’s DoJ Found a Way to Keep Cartels and Other Criminals in the USA

Drug-overdose deaths in 2021 topped 100,000 for the first time in a calendar year. The high doses of fentanyl coming over our border helps fuel that. As drugs pour in, you would think that the top law enforcement officer in the nation – the Attorney General – would want to follow the law. Alas, no, Merrick Garland thinks illegal aliens just need a good mental health evaluation, and those found to have mental issues can stay here in the country.

OUR AG WANTS TO KEEP CRIMINALS IN THE USA

It’s all going to get a lot worse when Title 42 ends on May 23rd. Millions more will pour in quickly. They won’t be vetted and many will be blood-thirsty cartels who now live among us and help to destroy the Democrat dungheap cities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said that immigration judges can now consider the mental health status of an illegal immigrant convicted of an aggravated felony when considering their asylum claim or whether to withhold their deportation, Fox News reports. This overrules a prior decision by a top immigration appeals board.

“The Immigration and Nationality Act makes illegal immigrants ineligible for both asylum and withholding of removal — where illegal immigrants are not returned because they have a fear of persecution if returned to their country of origin — if they have been convicted of a “particularly serious crime” that constitutes a danger to the community.”

Well, chuck that. You know all these criminals will fail any mental exam they take. Democrats think evil is merely a mental illness.

THE DRUG PROBLEM

More than 107,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses last year,. It is roughly a 15% increase from 2020.

Garland never talks about it.

The U.S. has recorded more than one million overdose deaths since 2000, and more than half of those came in the past seven years.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality-statistics branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. He was referencing fentanyl’s impact on the numbers.

We’ve never seen anything like these open borders either.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Fentanyl, a drug up to 50 times the strength of heroin, has ratcheted up risks for drug users. There is a legal form, sometimes prescribed for managing cancer pain, but the main problems are illicit forms made in clandestine labs in Mexico, according to U.S. law-enforcement authorities. These cartel-made drugs then pour through the U.S. border, often hidden in vehicles traveling through border checkpoints.

The drug is attractive to cartels because it is synthetic, made from easily sourced chemicals rather than relying on crops, like the poppies used to make heroin. U.S. deaths linked to heroin have been declining as fentanyl’s profile rises. But deaths linked to synthetic opioids, a category largely made up by fentanyl, climbed 23% last year to about 71,200 while representing about two-thirds of all drug deaths, the preliminary CDC numbers show.

THE CORRUPTION IS DESTROYING THE USA

The media is very corrupt. They are the armpit of the Democrat Party, which has now adopted the communist/socialist agenda. These reports of the growing drug problem are few and far between. They like to pretend it isn’t connected to the open borders. They don’t want you to know that it isn’t the fault of doctors’ prescriptions.

Meanwhile, all the fentanyl – all of it – is coming across our southern border illegally.

Democrats now support open borders and they lie about it. They demand abortion to the moment of birth without a reason and they lie about Roe v. Wade. Democrats love wealth redistribution and want to overturn capitalism, censor speech, and confiscate guns. The Bidenistas love high taxes, want to let illegal aliens vote and take jobs from citizens, and so much more.

