Unhinged Mob of Climate Commies Restrained a Sitting Senator

















An extremist ‘environmental’ mob tried to restrain sitting senator Joe Manchin. The communistas blockaded Joe Manchin’s car and tried to say he attempted to run them over, which is a common tactic they use. The truth is they acted illegally and were not held to account.

Unhinged mob seeks to unlawfully restrain a sitting US Senator. pic.twitter.com/hQ2zTqSUxm — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 5, 2021

In these clips, Senator Manchin is seen being harassed by the climate communists.

This is absolutely hysterical. Climate change warriors harass Manchin for his refusal to give in to their delusions and the media, of course, celebrates their madness. pic.twitter.com/4uhuOtjCqp — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 4, 2021

NEW – Climate activists confronted Democrat Sen. Manchin this morning for opposing Biden's "Build Back Better" bill, yelling "We want to live!"pic.twitter.com/rjMe17qOjn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 4, 2021

