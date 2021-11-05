Unhinged Mob of Climate Commies Restrained a Sitting Senator

By
M. Dowling
-
0

An extremist ‘environmental’ mob tried to restrain sitting senator Joe Manchin. The communistas blockaded Joe Manchin’s car and tried to say he attempted to run them over, which is a common tactic they use. The truth is they acted illegally and were not held to account.

In these clips, Senator Manchin is seen being harassed by the climate communists.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply