Biden’s economic advisor found out why the March numbers are bad



















So, Cecilia Rouse, the economic advisor to the White House, found the reason the March numbers were bad is that Easter was in March.

Easter was April 4th. When you’re going to make up stuff, you need to check the dates.

This is an economic advisor!!!

Ms. Rouse was chosen because she’s a black woman looking for discrimination.

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse blames the bad April jobs report on Easter being in March this year… Easter was on April 4 pic.twitter.com/Sf65yKGboP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2021

Related

















