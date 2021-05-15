Non-white-supremacist assaults 3 Asian women



















A black homeless man sexually assaulted at least three elderly Asian women, KRON and Yahoo News reported.

Alexander Lomax, 28, not a white supremacist, was caught by horrified police in the act of raping a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, California on Thursday.

Lomax, already faces multiple charges of sexual assault, elder abuse, and battery in two sexual incidents of elderly Asian women that, police said, occurred Thursday morning.

At around 11 a.m. near Grimmer Blvd. and Blacow Rd., witnesses called 911 to report that a man was physically and sexually assaulting an Asian woman in the front yard of a residence. The victim said the suspect punched her in the back of the head, then repeatedly hit her in the face before dragging her across a lawn.

Sgt. Ricardo Cortes said that when officers arrived they found Lomax still on top of the 67-year-old victim.

The incident led police to connect Lomax to an earlier sexual assault that morning, Cortes said.

The 28-year-old allegedly punched and pushed the 57-year-old victim — who is also Asian — before trying to sexually assault her.

At 9:47 a.m. in the area of Auto Mall Pkwy. and Fremont Blvd., a 57-year-old woman out on a walk reported being punched in the head and pushed to the ground before a man got on top of her. The victim fought back and bit the suspect in the arm. Police said a good samaritan interrupted the assault, which scared off the suspect.

On Friday, police announced they had connected Lomax to a third sexual assault incident of a 75-year-old Asian woman, that occurred around 6 p.m. on May 5 at a Safeway in the Hub Shopping Center.

THE CHARGES

Lomax was booked at Santa Rita Jail on the following charges related to the 67-year-old victim:

Rape

Kidnapping with the intent to commit sodomy (a NO BAIL charge)

Assault with the intent to commit rape

Sexual battery by restraint

Assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury

Elder abuse with injuries

Detectives are adding the following charges related to the 57-year-old victim: Assault with the intent to commit rape

Detectives are also adding the following charges related to the 75-year-old victim from Safeway: Sexual battery by restraint

False imprisonment

The assault with intent to commit sodomy charge is no bail, which means the suspect will be held until arraignment. How long before he’s out raping Asian women again?

