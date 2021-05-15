Fauci: it’d be ‘very helpful’ if GOP got vaccinated but half his institute DIDN’T!



















Remember when Dr. Fauci said ‘certain people,’ meaning conservatives need to be educated so they get vaccinated? He acted as if conservatives are Neanderthals. Surely you remember when he said it would be “very helpful” if Trump encouraged his followers to get vaccinated. He was so surprised that REPUBLICANS weren’t getting vaccinated.

He made that claim without any evidence for making that assumption, just gossipy talking points from the media and the Democrat Party.

Well, apparently, he should have been looking at the CDC and FDA instead.

It would be ‘very helpful’ if he convinced them to get vaccinated with this ’emergency use only’ vaccine that sends messages to the genes.

We found out at the latest hearing that 40-50% of the FDA and NIAID (Fauci’s institute) employees have not been vaccinated.

The people in the know won’t get vaccinated?

FAUCI INSULTING REPUBLICANS

Fauci on Fox News Sunday says he thinks it’d be “very helpful” if Trump encouraged his followers to get vaccinated, then adds, “I’m very surprised at the high percentage of Republicans who say they don’t want to get vaccinated. I don’t understand where that’s coming from.” pic.twitter.com/6vNyMNJ03d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2021

WATCH THE ADMISSION

The sainted Dr. Fauci is a partisan hack.

This is amazing. Almost 1/2 the employees at @us_fda and @NIAIDNews (Fauci’s institute) have NOT been vaccinated. https://t.co/RsBosnPDes — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 14, 2021

Related

















