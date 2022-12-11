Biden’s EPA Is Now Targeting Appliances, Heating, A/C

A bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act does everything but spark innovation and manufacturing. At the same time, it targets all of our appliances because of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

There is nothing Biden won’t ruin. This is bipartisan because it was a rider to an enormous Omnibus bill.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new rules on Friday that would restrict the use of refrigerators, air conditioning equipment, and heat pumps that utilize hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

HFCs are affordable, and replacements will not be affordable. Heartland Institute sees this as another climate scare that will prove economically destructive.

“The bipartisan AIM Act authorizes EPA to limit or prohibit the use of HFCs in specific sectors and to phase in these requirements over time as appropriate. The proposed rule addresses petitions granted in October 2021 and would restrict the use of climate-damaging HFCs used in certain foams, aerosol products, and refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pump equipment beginning in 2025. The HFCs that are being restricted under this proposal are those that have higher global warming impacts,” the news release reads.

One must wonder how many businesses they’ll kill with this. They claim HFCs are “super pollutants,” that are worse than CO2.

THE DAMAGING KIGALI AMENDMENT

In accordance with the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, an ozone treaty converted into a global climate treaty that the Senate ratified in September, the agency intends to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs by 85% by 2036.

The treaty wasn’t aimed at fighting climate change. It was to close a gap in the ozone which was a farce.

Industry developed HFCs as a non-ozone depleting replacement for CFCs when the Clinton administration claimed they had to go.

The Kigali Amendment has nothing to do with ozone depletion, quite the contrary in fact. The 1987 Montreal Protocol mandated the phase out of CFCs, the primary refrigerant and aerosol propellant at the time. CFC were globally replaced with HFCs, at great expense and bother.

The 2015 Kigali Amendment now mandates the phase out of HFCs

Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, says CEI opposes turning a treaty to fight a purported hole in the ozone into a treaty to fight climate change.

“We oppose ratification of Kigali just as we opposed turning a treaty dedicated to the ozone layer into a global warming treaty,” Ebell told E&E News on February 19, 2018.

Since then, Congress has approved this insanity of twisting treaties into something they were never meant to be.

