Twitter’s Still a Rat’s Nest Filled With Government Agents

Something interesting going around Twitter from an anonymous person with the handle “Name Redacted.” The Twitter user listed several former government agents who hold jobs at Twitter and were allegedly hired only since Donald Trump was elected President.

You can check the tweets below.

If this is the case and it appears accurate, it needs immediate attention. Twitter could be a rat’s nest of FBI, DOJ, DNI, and CIA agents, the very people censoring the Right.

The government is filled with Obama appointees and lifers who want to transform this country into a one-party State. Employing them at Twitter can’t be a good thing.

Yoel Roth, the Trust & Safety tyrant, met weekly with agents from the FBI, DHS, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

The media can downplay this as a nothing burger, but everyone should be alarmed by it.

Facebook likely has the same problem.

It’s illegal for the government to work with corporations to suppress Americans’ speech. It’s fascism, real fascism, Mussolini-level fascism. As Harmeet Dhillon said on Fox, there needs to be litigation. We need accountability.

Glad to be on @foxandfriends this morning to discuss the unsurprising revelations in #TwitterFiles3. Twitter repeatedly lied under oath that it doesn’t shadow ban. Elon says Twitter is a crime scene. We at @Liberty_Ctr agree and sued Twitter last year: https://t.co/4sSjNPKuwG pic.twitter.com/TRJCMLPU3X — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 10, 2022

Jack Dorsey testified they didn’t shadow-ban or censor the Right for political opinions. It’s hard to say what Dorsey’s role was since he seemed somewhat removed for the past several years. But, he appears to be a liar. One would think he had to know they were censoring users. The place was filled with government agents, and meetings went on weekly.

Jack Dorsey denied what we knew was true, Twitter was rigged to censor conservatives. pic.twitter.com/IMDPooiAzG — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) December 9, 2022

THE AGENTS AT TWITTER

3. Doug Hunt – current Twitter Senior Director. Ex FBI Special Agent 20 years.https://t.co/lSOsi0lUd4 — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

5. Douglas Turner – current Twitter Senior Manager, Corporate and Executive Security Services. Ex FBI 14 years. Ex Secret Service 7 years.https://t.co/kIyxuuNqCE — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

7. Karen Walsh – current Twitter Director – Corporate Resilience. Ex FBI Special Agent 21 yearshttps://t.co/34hMLDosID — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

9. Michael B. – current Twitter Senior Corporate Security Manager. Ex FBI 23 years. https://t.co/YRdUuaxehq — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

11. Kevin L. – current Twitter Corporate Security Manager. Ex FBI Special Agent 25 years. https://t.co/CgMUejaTDD — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

13. Claire O. – current Twitter Senior Corporate Security Analyst. Ex FBI 8 years. https://t.co/cqGrPCkAmf — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

15. Jeff Carlton – current Twitter Senior Manager. Ex FBI & CIA Intelligence Analyst 3 years.https://t.co/6YRIXjXCIl — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

16. What do all of these Twitter employees have in common? They were ALL hired since @realDonaldTrump was elected. Why, after Trump was elected, did Twitter hire over a dozen ex FBI/CIA agents and place them in Senior Management roles? — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) December 7, 2022

