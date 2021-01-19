Biden’s fascist team wants the troops’ ammo so they don’t kill him

Biden’s transition team is insane. They are the ones who wanted a huge army in D.C. for a virtual inauguration, but now they want to take away all the ammo and magazines from the men/women who voted for Trump.

The team of idiots says that they are afraid the National Guard who support President Trump might kill Biden on Wednesday. Therefore, they asked commanders to confiscate all ammo and magazines.

How disgraceful and insulting.

Biden’s team asked if it would be possible to determine which soldiers voted in GOP primaries or who have contributed to GOP candidates so commanders could station them away from the president-elect.

The request was refused.

These people are fascists and they are dangerous.

I guess we can all go rally then? They can’t shoot us.

What about the Secret Service? Who on the Secret Service voted for Trump? We need their guns too. What about the police? We need their ammo too.

These dirtbags are paranoid.

Biden’s transition team has revealed there is a very real fear that members of the national guard who support President Trump might kill Biden during the inauguration so they’ve asked commanders to confiscate all ammo and magazines from the soldiers. See photo: pic.twitter.com/WUp8FKj0DZ — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

2/ Biden’s transition team asked if it would be possible to determine which soldiers voted in GOP primaries or who have contributed to GOP candidates so commanders could station them away from the president-elect. The request was refused fueling their fear of attack. pic.twitter.com/NenzFkwEh6 — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

3/ When I was in the Marines we were called to LA for the riots. We couldn’t carry ammo. All we had were empty M16-A2s and our humvees. https://t.co/Px5ZB2GsX7 pic.twitter.com/sDQAfVHyVj — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

4/ Biden’s fears started with his Secret Service detail, he had every agent on the White House detailed demoted as he worried about their loyalty to Trump. Democrats think that anyone who supports Trump is a very real threat.https://t.co/H3FdwYz9H5 — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

5/ Even @SpeakerPelosi is fomenting fear by falsely claiming Republican members of Congress are planning to bring guns to the inauguration to intimidate and threaten the president-elect. https://t.co/p3sdhqaUWl — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

6/ The Army has confirmed they’ve acquiesced to Biden’s demand for security screening for National Guard members who support President Trump. https://t.co/5AmyeCnrPc — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021

Related