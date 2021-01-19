Biden’s Green New Deal and nationalization of the energy industry

Two Biden aides assigned to handle environmental issues claim “systemic racism” is partially to blame for climate change. They will use this nonsense to fundamentally transform the nation.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Maggie Thomas had been tapped for the Office of Domestic Climate Policy chief of staff, and Cecilia Martinez will serve as “senior director for environmental justice.

Both are radical purveyors of “racial and economic justice” extremism.

RACIAL AND ECONOMIC JUSTICE

In 2019, the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis released an “Equitable & Just” climate platform that demanded “environmental justice, equity and reducing pollution in overburdened communities” be the top priority in the fraudulent fight against climate change.

“For too long, systemic racism and injustice have disproportionately exposed economically disadvantaged communities, tribal communities, and communities of color to the highest levels of toxic pollution. As the current COVID-19 crisis demonstrates, the interconnection between environmental and health risks has created crisis conditions for communities already battling toxic pollution that causes respiratory and other illnesses. Unless intentionally interrupted, systemic racism will continue to be a major obstacle to creating a healthy planet. The only path forward is to design national climate policies that are centered on justice,” Martinez said in a press release for the platform.

It’s just a way to inculcate our society with socialism and fascism.

FREEBIES AND NATIONALIZING THE ENERGY INDUSTRY

Thomas wants trillions of dollars to fight it by increasing welfare and offering free rent and utility relief. At the same time, she demands a move away from fossil fuels via executive actions. The goal is to establish a “government-wide environmental justice initiative” that would focus “federal environmental policy around equity, justice, and inclusion.”

In other words, the Biden administration will nationalize “the nation’s energy industry” under the pretenses of “racism” and “justice.”

Terrifying. This is on top of a reparations bill, a $1.9 trillion bailout, and a coronavirus bill. And billions more to dispense the vaccine. Then we have open borders too. And this administration is only just beginning.

According to the Free Beacon, Thomas and Martinez’s climate plans in many ways mirror the Green New Deal. The GND is a $94 trillion bill introduced by communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) in 2019. The legislation calls for the “economic transformation” of the United States. It aims to provide “adequate” federal housing for every American. His bill will allegedly cost $2 trillion and mirrors many of the components of the Cortez plan.

In other words, it will transform us from a capitalistic society to a socialist and fascist society.

Biden has praised the plan.

Related