Biden’s FDA Nominee to Head the FDA Holds Millions in Big Pharma

















Dr. Robert Califf, President Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, made millions as a consultant for more than a dozen pharmaceutical corporations and holds millions more in Big Pharma investments, The Defender reports.

Bernie Sanders noted that the ties between Big Pharma and the FDA have led to high prices. He wanted to know how he might reassure him.

Califf replied that he was “totally with” Sanders, agreeing that “the price of pharmaceuticals is way too high in this country.”

Sanders said he would once again vote to reject Califf’s nomination.

“At a time when the American people pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and as drug companies continue to be the most powerful special interest in Washington, we need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said in a statement.

This is just like the congresspeople who engage in insider trading. But who do they go after? Donald Trump of course.

So, Bernie makes some sense here. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

We need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the agency and I will oppose his nomination. pic.twitter.com/5tWuAlil6j — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2021

