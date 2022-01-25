Biden’s FDA Suddenly Bans Monoclonal Antibodies Without Providing Clinical Data

“There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president, ” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed Florida’s monoclonal antibody treatment sites on Monday after the Biden government abruptly removed the treatments from Emergency Use Authorizations.

Governor DeSantis called the decision “sudden and reckless,” and demands Biden’s FDA reverse the decision. “Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis tweeted.

Florida Surgeon General, Joseph A. Lapado, said the FDA has NOT provided any clinical data to back up this decision.

After @HHSGov avoided communication with @HealthyFla regarding statewide allocations, without any warning, @US_FDA suspended the use of multiple MABs treatments. Such decisions should be made based on clinical data – which the FDA has not provided. pic.twitter.com/zpWl7ZGODQ — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) January 24, 2022

The Florida Department of Health released a statement on Monday evening condemning the “abrupt” decision to take away treatments that can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

The FDA claims it doesn’t work against Omicron. We’d all like to see the evidence on that. According to German researchers, monoclonals lose most of their effectiveness. [But vaccines lose most also. In fact, the double-vaxxed can expect no protection, and they’re only guessing the third offers some.]

As a result of the @US_FDA‘s abrupt decision to remove the EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice. Full press release is below. pic.twitter.com/RGeWTPwxCs — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) January 25, 2022

“This evening, without any advanced notice, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)…The revised EUAs do not allow providers to administer these treatments within the United States,” the FL DOH statement reads.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this abrupt decision made by the federal government, all monoclonal antibody state sites will be closed until further notice…Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence.”The FDA said Monday the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because the treatments are unlikely to be effective against the omicron variant, The Associated Press reports.

UNLIKELY??? UNLIKELY???

COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations.

Less likely against a mild version of COVID doesn’t seem to call for an immediate cancelation.

The government is pushing two new antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, but both are in short supply. An antibody-drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remains effective also is in short supply.

Biden and his leftists have continually scapegoated Florida, claiming falsely that they are leading in spreading COVID and killing people. Florida has fought Biden and provided treatments in addition to vaccines.

