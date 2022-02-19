Biden’s FERC to Basically Ban Pipelines-Gas Facilities In Perpetuity

Democrats now have a majority membership on the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Biden’s comrades used the opportunity to demand interstate natural gas facilities and pipelines require climate and social justice concerns. Nothing will be approved without the eco-terrorists, who call themselves environmentalists, approving it.

In other words, they want to ban gas facilities and pipelines in perpetuity.

Despite the fact that the environmental terrorists sue and stop fossil fuel projects endlessly, driving up energy costs, the new Chair, Rich Glick said the Commission doesn’t meet their responsibilities of considering environmental impact.

“I believe today’s long-overdue policy statements are essential to ensuring the Commission’s natural gas siting decisions are reflective of all stakeholder concerns and interests,” Chairman Rich Glick said. “We have witnessed the impact on pipeline projects when federal agencies, including the Commission, fail to fulfill their statutory responsibilities assessing the potential effects of a project on the environment, landowners and communities. If we are going to ensure legal durability of our orders, it is essential that the Commission satisfy its statutory obligations the first time. I’m proud of these policy statements because they provide a forward-looking declaration on how the Commission intends to execute its authority to consider proposed infrastructure projects in a manner that is responsive both to all the interests at stake and to the direction of the courts.”

All they do is consider environmental impact.

This was in fact sheets that came out on Thursday.

The EPA now defines Environmental Justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

This is why the Left pretended minorities suffer the most from fossil fuels, when in reality, fossil fuels and cheap energy have lifted everyone up, including minorities.

The impacts as outlined by the socialist Democrat FERC:

“In evaluating a project’s impact on the surrounding community, the Commission will undertake a robust consideration of impacts to any environmental justice communities. The Commission will continue to evaluate and incorporate, as appropriate, any subsequently issued guidance by other authoritative sources when considering how to identify environmental justice communities affected by a proposed project. The Commission encourages project developers to do the same.”

It’s pre-judged, of course. The agency, which is the top regulator of domestic natural gas infrastructure, said its new policy will presume projects that cause 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year will have a significant impact on the environment.

This is the Great Reset and ESG in action.

