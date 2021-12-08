Biden’s Finished But Has 3 Years to Finish Us Off

















A new Wall Street Journal poll on Joe Biden’s job approval is absolutely horrendous. It shows that only 27% of Americans believe Biden’s administration is on the right track.

Overall, 57% of voters disapprove and 41% approve. Of undecided voters, only 29% approve and a whopping 63% disapprove. Only 30% of Independents approve and an unbelievable 66% disapprove.

How does he overcome this? The answer is that he can’t, even if he was capable of changing.

These numbers are unprecedented but Biden’s feebleness and ineptitude are also unprecedented.

Another danger sign is the dramatic reversal in Hispanic support. Hispanics went about 60% for Biden, but now it’s evenly divided. They represent 1 out of 8 voters, but they are suffering under the same economic hardships as everyone else.

Hispanic voters were also evenly divided when asked about a hypothetical rematch in 2024 of the last presidential contenders, with 44% saying they would back President Biden and 43% supporting former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Mr. Biden won 63% support among Hispanic voters, nearly 30 points more than Mr. Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a large survey of the presidential electorate.

Biden is making them into swing voters.

Unfortunately, he has three years to finish us off and he’s only just begun. He is a disaster on every front.

