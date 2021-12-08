Hillary Cries As She Reads Her 2016 Presidential Acceptance Speech

















For the first time, Hillary Clinton read her 2016 presidential speech during a recent interview. She was sure she was going to win and it was obviously a crushing defeat.

She started to cry in an excerpt of her Masterclass that was shared by the Today Show. We will get to hear the entire interview on Thursday.

Goody.

As she speaks, still so very emotional about not winning the presidency, it’s clear this is why Donald Trump went through Hell as did the nation for four years.

“In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,” Clinton said in the video. “This was supposed to be the victory speech that I would have delivered on election night in New York, on November the eighth of 2016.”

“I’ve never shared this with anybody. I’ve never read it out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in, and what my hopes were for. The kind of country that I want for my grandchildren and that I want for the world that I believe in is America at its best,” she continued.

Obviously, judging from her unqualified support for Biden, it’s a Marxist America.

She kept talking about what would have been. Hillary thinks she would have been a great example for young women and girls as the first woman president.

Clinton thinks she would have made America better.

The woman will never give up the ghost.

Watch:

Here Are the 34 Reasons She Lost the Election according to comments she made immediately after the election. (Notice none of them is her poor performance and inadequate campaigning.

There are likely more, but this is a pretty solid collection.

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians Americans who colluded with the Russians Potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia Putin anti-American forces Low information voters Voter suppression Everyone who assumed she’d win Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news Democrats not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts Benghazi was merely a political football.

