Michael Savage Talks Hunter’s Art & Releasing Crazy GITMO Prisoners

















Dr. Savage was on Stinchfield last night to discuss Hunter's art and the lunatic prisoners Joe Biden wants to release from GITMO and put back on the battlefield.

First, he dealt with Hunter who is selling bad art for political influence. It’s similar to what Hillary and Bill did with their now failed foundation.

It was a pretty funny exchange.

Then, he moved on to the raving lunatics that Biden wants to release in order to close GITMO. It’s deeply concerning.

Watch:

