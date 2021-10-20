Biden’s Forcing Christian Employers to fund Gender Transition Everything

















The Biden cabal is trying to force Christian employers in profits and non-profits to fund “gender transition surgeries, procedures, counseling, and treatments,” Newsmax reports.

The Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) is suing the Biden administration over two such mandates.

Alliance Defending Freedom on Tuesday filed a motion asking a federal district court in Bozeman, Montana, to cease enforcement of the measures on behalf of the Christian employer’s group.

The lawsuit claims the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is misinterpreting and improperly enforcing the definition of sex discrimination in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The lawsuit says the enforcement of a similar mandate by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that reinterprets “sex” to include gender identity will make religious health care providers “physically perform, facilitate, or promote gender transition surgeries and procedures that are contrary to their deeply held religious beliefs and expert medical judgment.”

Title VII makes it unlawful to discriminate against someone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) or religion. The Act also makes it unlawful to retaliate against a person because the person complained about discrimination, filed a charge of discrimination, or participated in an employment discrimination investigation or lawsuit.

Gender dysphoria is being used to further an agenda.

Elizabeth Warren wants taxpayers to fund transgender surgeries of prisoners – people who committed crimes.

Warren was against this funding before she was for it. She changed her mind as the wind blew in favor of the Alphabet mob.

