Biden’s future Democrat voters are hijacking buses and escaping

















The crashing of the border is Soros’s playbook. It’s typical Cloward and Piven as well.

Pump so many over the border — in a week that it overwhelms the system — get released, reset, send in the next wave.

Tens of thousands of more Haitians and others are on their way to our border. Anonymous aliens from 150 countries are pouring in.

Texas DPS are State Troopers and they have other duties to keep the state safe like guarding highways and backing up local counties sheriffs, and others, besides doing federal work on the border.

Using their fancy iPhones, all those Haitians who have been released, have already sent word back to the next wave on how to cross the border.

It’s been complete chaos.

We’re not America any longer. Enough future Democrats have come in to turn every state deep blue. Democrats are totalitarians and dreary people. This will end well.

SEVERAL BUSES WERE HIJACKED BY OUR NEW AMERICANS

At the beginning of the week, groups of illegals overpowered federal authorities and stole a bus transporting them. They escaped and left the agents injured.

According to a senior federal law enforcement official who spoke to the Washington Examiner, ‘multiple’ federal transport buses have been “hijacked” by the Haitian illegals that were in federal custody.

“They’ve been basically overpowering the drivers and they’ve actually hijacked a couple of the buses and driven them down the road a little way and escaped,” he said.

The transport buses are barely staffed and they are transporting large groups of adult men. Additionally, the illegal detainees are also not being “restrained in any way.”

Yesterday, detainees kicked a window out and 22 of them escaped.

Another bus was hijacked but those aliens were captured.

According to the Washington Examiner, they don’t know which federal agency is in charge.

Obviously, no one is. Oh, wait, Border Czarina Kamala Harris is and she’s most assuredly on top of this. She’s busy right now bad-mouthing innocent Border Patrol agents who corralled thousands of anonymous illegal aliens while on horseback. Border Patrol is no longer allowed to use horses.

Nothing like making their job more dangerous.

The administration is lawless and they should be arrested.

