Donald Trump’s favorability just passed Biden’s, why it’s close is a mystery

















Donald Trump tops opinion poll as US voters ‘regret’ supporting Joe Biden, The Times UK reports. After eight months of Biden, Donald Trump’s favorability in a new Harvard-Harris poll is at 48 percent and Biden’s is at 46 percent.

It’s amazing it’s close.

Biden is a disaster on every front from the economy, the border, Afghanistan, COVID, is ruining the military and our education system, and has done nothing right.

Who are the 46 percent who actually like him?

“Biden’s top team also fared badly compared with Trump’s: 55 percent of respondents said that Mike Pence was a better vice-president than his successor, Kamala Harris, and 63 percent believed that Mike Pompeo was a better secretary of state than Antony Blinken.”

That’s for certain.

“Harris was put in charge of tackling migration but has suffered from chaotic scenes at the border in Texas. Blinken is taking much of the blame for mistakes made in the Afghan pullout when 13 US troops were killed in a bombing at Kabul airport and the nation’s allies complained of being ignored.”

An Iowa poll put Biden’s approval rating at 31 percent, down from 43 percent in June.

Who are those 31 percent? Don’t they get the news?

His party is fighting internally over the socialist/communist human infrastructure bills.

“Donald Trump is seen as being as good a president as Biden, suggesting the honeymoon is being replaced with buyer’s remorse,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard-Harris survey, said. “People see Pence as a better VP by ten points and overwhelmingly see Pompeo as far better than Blinken, who has been out front on Afghanistan.”

Donald Trump was a good president and Biden is as bad as James Buchanan. Trump had some annoying attributes and he was far from perfect but the media made him into a monster. Joe Biden is the monster who is turning the USA into a communist nation.

“Biden dropped to a new low of 43 percent approval in the monthly Gallup survey yesterday, down 6 points from August and 14 since his inauguration in January. “Among elected presidents since World War Two, only Trump has had a lower job approval rating than Biden does at a similar point in their presidencies,” Gallup said.

The survey identified foreign policy and counterterrorism as particular weak points, suggesting that Afghanistan had been a crucial factor. Yes, leaving thousands to be massacred is not a good look.

