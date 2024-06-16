Biden’s Ghostwriter Broke the Law But DOJ Doesn’t Care

Joe Biden’s ghostwriter, Mike Zwonitzer, admitted that he obstructed justice. He knew he had to preserve the confidential documents that Biden had given him for an investigation. He had deleted them from his computer. The FBI was able to retrieve them.

Attorney General Merrick Garland of the so-called Justice Department did not charge him, even though he committed a serious crime, violating 18 U.S.C. § 1512.

Zwonitzer broke the law.

The J6 prisoners are currently arguing against the use of violating 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2) in a congressional proceeding. The statute was not intended to be used for congressional proceedings.

The Supreme Court Justices are skeptical of using this statute section for a congressional proceeding.

Federal judges have agreed to release about ten defendants serving prison terms because of their convictions under an obstruction law.

In the case of Zwonitzer, he clearly broke the law as the statute is written. He needs to have armed agents show up at his home in Kevlar vests at 5 in the morning, arrest him in his underwear, and charge him as a domestic terrorist.

That is how it would work if we had one system of justice, but he gets a pass because he was helping Joe Biden and is likely a committed Democrat.

