Biden’s Going to Slow or Pause Weapons to Israel

Biden officials are now discussing slowing or pausing arms shipments to Israel as Israel fights for their existence. In his book, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says of Vice President Joe Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades. ”

Nothing has changed.

According to NBC News, Biden is using it as “leverage to convince the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed long-standing U.S. calls to scale back its military assault in the Gaza Strip, according to three current U.S. officials and one former U.S. official.”

Bidenistas are checking out the requested equipment to see which ones they want to use as leverage.

NBC News reported that the officials said, “Among the weaponry the U.S. has discussed using as leverage are 155 mm artillery rounds and joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs), which are guidance kits that convert dumb bombs into precision-guided munitions.”

They’re looking to slow offensive military equipment. Biden claims they are not taking enough care to protect Gazan citizens.

Don’t you think he’s responding to his pro-Hamas/Palestinian base?

Israel faces an existential threat from Hamas, not just Hamas, but Hamas is the most threatening at present.

An #IDF soldier guarding a Gazan family from #Hamas in #Gaza You won’t see this in the media#HamasislSIS pic.twitter.com/jqgbZNkiQa — Zechariah Shar’abi | זכריה | زكريا (@ZechariahSharab) January 28, 2024

This is Joe Biden’s base:

The enemy within and not a single news organization has reported on thishttps://t.co/S9JFPcUmjo — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 28, 2024

