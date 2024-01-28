Clown World! Dealing With Offenders in New York City

Nothing is more clownish than New York law enforcement. It’s not the police’s fault; it’s the leadership.

The MTA

Take the new proposal to stop the financial bleeding from people jumping turnstiles instead of paying the fare. The biggest problem is the homeless, but it now includes business people. Why should they pay if others don’t? The new proposal is what you’d expect.

The MTA loses $700 million in revenue not collected in 2022 alone. This includes $315 million lost in bus fares, $285 million in subway fares, $46 million in bridge and tunnel tolls, and $44 million in railroad fares.

Police aren’t allowed to do anything to offenders.

The MTA proposes that offenders get a ticket, and after they’re caught five times, they go to jail. Of course, they probably commit the crime many times before they’re caught.

They’re also spending $45 million annually with a fare evasion technique known as “back cocking.” That happens when the arm is pulled back on a turnstile, and the person slips through the gate.

They adjusted turnstiles and now, the offenders are back to jumping the turnstiles again.

Brothels of New York

We now allow brothels and the people who frequent them in New York City. Mayor Adams rode with the NYPD and visited one of the brothels.

They didn’t arrest the hookers or the pimps, or the Johns. Instead of that, they slapped a sticker on the door that said it was closed.

Race Paranoid Councilman

In another instance, one of the councilmen said he wouldn’t ride with the police ever again after hew stopped because of his race. That turned out to not be true.

Councilman Yusef Salaam is a former convict accused of attacking the Central Park jogger. He was freed based on DNA that showed he didn’t rape the jogger.

He was angry that he was stopped for tinted windows that were too dark. That’s a common stop. As soon as he introduced himself as a councilman, the officer let him go. The officer was very polite. The councilman lied about it, claiming he was the victim of racial profiling.

JUST IN: City Councilman @dr_yusefsalaam, member of ‘Central Park Five,’ says NYPD pulled over his car without explanation but the body-worn camera video of the interaction showed the encounter differed from Salaam’s description. Salaam released a statement portraying himself… pic.twitter.com/zvy4oZxXT0 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 28, 2024

Wow. Compare how @dr_yusefsalaam described the stop to what actually happened on video… https://t.co/7ARWCgLfOg pic.twitter.com/uy5qknq49r — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 28, 2024

