The Border Deal Is So Bad That OK GOP Cut Off Sen. Lankford

The Oklahoma Republican Party ceased all support for Sen. James Lankford for his role in leading negotiations in an immigration deal that furthers illegal immigration into the United States. This bill gives Joe Biden cover as the election nears.

As Breitbart News has detailed, Lankford (R-OK) is negotiating the deal alongside other Republicans such as Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Thune (R-SD) with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and others.

Why do Republicans throw lifelines to Democrats every time?

The deal would add 50,000 green cards annually. It would allow up to 35,000 illegal aliens to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border every week before requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to impose border controls. They would get work permits, and the unaccompanied children would get taxpayer-funded lawyers.

They think it’s business as usual. It would allow up to 35,000 illegal aliens to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border every week before requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to impose border controls.

Late last week, members of the Oklahoma Republican Party [OKGOP] State Committee adopted a resolution to condemn and censure Lankford for his work on the deal.

Oklahoma GOP supports limited legal immigration.

“We oppose a ‘path to citizenship’ that would grant citizenship to illegal aliens,” the OKGOP members noted, adding that “authorizing several thousand people to invade our borders before any action can be taken is contrary to the oath that Senator Lankford took to the Constitution and therefore outside of the area that he is authorized to negotiate on.”

CBS News says they are close to striking this deal, and it seems they are actually considering proceeding with it.

Republicans are codifying and normalizing this outrageous illegal immigration with this “deal.”

Can you really call this bipartisan when the negotiators are RINOs?

Lankford is standing by this deal. They could close the border, which they now admit, but he won’t. How could anyone think this is a good deal?

Senator Lankford stands by the bill! One of the best things to come out of this border debate is the DC Uniparty has admitted we have the logistical capability of closing the border. It’s a choice to leave it open to invasion. We must keep emphasizing this point. pic.twitter.com/UUblyMhCkX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2024

The Oklahoma GOP has passed a resolution saying they condemn James Lankford for his work on the bipartisan border security package. The letter stated, “Until Senator Lankford ceases from these actions the Oklahoma Republican Party will cease all support for him.” pic.twitter.com/aIkJyImm8l — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) January 28, 2024

