Biden’s immediate action to destroy the US financially and politically

Bill O’Reilly reviewed the dire situation we face under Biden’s immigration policy. It’s an economic disaster, but worse than that, we will end up a one-party nation [with Stalinist Democrats in charge — permanently].

So far, about 7000 migrants have gathered in Honduras and Guatemala to go to the border. It is the foreigners coming here illegally who have turned several of our states blue. They will turn Texas blue.

Biden will cancel the agreement with Mexican President Obrador to keep the fake asylum seekers on the Mexican side of the border until their cases are heard. At least, that’s what we believe the secret agreement is.

Biden canceled the deal. The people from Central America and Mexico itself can come on up to the border. If they get in, they get in. Biden’s asylum policy is open borders until their case is heard, and then they’ll get to stay anyway.

“We’ll have to have a process to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including the safety of asylum seekers hoping for a new start in the United States free of violence and persecution.”

In other words, everyone can come in. Everyone in the world can come into the country, and we get to pay for them. It will bankrupt us.

By the way, this is while COV is raging.

O’Reilly said:

“Come on. That’s basically, hey, come on, everybody in the world, not just in Central America, everybody in the world. Everybody in Hong Kong. Right? Everybody there, if you get here, you come in. Joe Biden. Come on in. Five years from now, maybe, maybe we’ll get to your case, but in the meantime, you can go and do whatever you want in the USA. That’s what he just said. That’s what he just said.

Hopefully free of persecution. Come on in. So, any person in the world can now come into the United States and apply for asylum. That’s number one. Elections have consequences, and for you, 80 million-plus, who voted for Joe Biden, you just voted for chaos. Because when these people come here, and many of them are persecuted, many of them are desperate, almost all of them are poor, the American taxpayer is going to pick it up.

You heard Biden in the debate say I’m going to pay for the health care of all illegal immigrants. The government is going to pay for their health care. As soon as they get here, we’re going to be paying all their health care bills, we’re going to be paying their food stamps, we’re going to be paying their housing, we’re going to be paying everything. That’ll bankrupt the country.”

Watch:

These are the people coming in. They’re violent men:



