Biden’s Hail Mary Pass, This Friday

Uncle Joe, leader of the Democrat Party, has a target on his back. The only reason he is still in office is Kamala is worse. She’s his insurance policy.

Van Jones said several times it’s not ‘if,’ it’s ’when.’ Donald Trump said it’s decided – he’s gone.

With his limited time to prove he’s not irreversibly senile, he is going to sit for an edited, pre-taped interview with Clinton apparatchik George Stephanopoulos.

Who is going to take that seriously. Who? This won’t move the needle forward. It might move it backwards as people realize Biden is hopeless even as a figurehead.

You can watch the full prepared, carefully choreographed interview Friday on ABC News.