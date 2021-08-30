Biden’s horror show! Mass migration of Afghans with no ID

















People from one of the most violent nations in the world are being poured into the United States by Joe Biden and his hard-left leadership. Many do not have any documents at all.

We are heading for another 9/11 or worse. Biden and his senior leadership are a horror show.

Even CNN acknowledges the inability to vet the mass migration we’ve started from Afghanistan. “People have landed with no documents whatsoever.”https://t.co/sffTQMyUuC pic.twitter.com/qMcs4HmAys — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 29, 2021

