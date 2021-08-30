Here’s where Blinken was said to be sunning himself as Kabul fell

















Secretary of State Antony Blinken was vacationing in the Hamptons hours before Taliban insurgents invaded Kabul. By that time, he knew, we all knew the Taliban would take Kabul. It was Friday and he was in the Hamptons, Biden was on his way to vacation at Camp David. According to The Washington Post, all senior leadership was going on vacation. The Taliban took Kabul that Sunday, August 15th.

Blinken was reportedly at his family’s lavish estate in the Hamptons hours before the collapse.

According to a detailed timeline of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul compiled by The Washington Post, the actions by U.S. officials in the days leading up to the collapse suggested “no immediate cause for alarm,” with many of them “surrendering to the customary rhythms of Washington in August.”

“By August, the dominant view was that the Taliban wasn’t likely to pose a serious threat to Kabul until late fall,” The Post reported. “On the Friday afternoon, before Kabul fell, the White House was starting to empty out, as many of the senior staff prepared to take their first vacations of Biden’s young presidency. Earlier in the day, Biden had arrived at Camp David, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was already in the Hamptons.”

More stunning yet, according to the report, the Taliban offered to let the US control Kabul and the airport or they would. Biden rejected the offer to control Kabul with thousands of US citizens and allies, people who helped us, stranded in Kabul.

The incompetence and stupidity or deliberate malfeasance should have them on trial, but, no, they won’t even resign.

