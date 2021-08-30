Obama official says anti-vaxxers are like Taliban suicide bombers

















Barack Obama’s Education Secretary compared people opposed to masking and the COVID-19 vaccine to the radical Islamic suicide bombers who murdered 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans at the Kabul airport last week.

“Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?” Duncan wrote on Twitter. “They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.”

That is the type of hate speech Twitter approves.

Arne Duncan is the person who was in charge of educating American children.

