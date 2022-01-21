Biden’s Illegals Are Coming from as Far Away as Senegal

By
M Dowling
-
0

They are even coming from Senegal and will help change our national identity forever. Do you think they will value our Constitution or adopt our values? With Critical Race Theory in the schools, what are the chances?

Did you notice how so many are fighting-age men? Will they take jobs from Americans or end up on welfare rolls?

The numbers from all over the world just keep growing and with each one, citizens of the United States lose political power and a culture that made this country what it is.


