Biden’s Illegals Are Coming from as Far Away as Senegal

They are even coming from Senegal and will help change our national identity forever. Do you think they will value our Constitution or adopt our values? With Critical Race Theory in the schools, what are the chances?

Did you notice how so many are fighting-age men? Will they take jobs from Americans or end up on welfare rolls?

Eventually, the way Biden government has arranged things, every single intending US border crosser down here in Tapachula will actually do so. The majority will be resettled. These Senegalese men will claim asylum pic.twitter.com/74LbYEV86m — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 20, 2022

The numbers from all over the world just keep growing and with each one, citizens of the United States lose political power and a culture that made this country what it is.

NEW: Video from a law enforcement source shows a single group of 400 illegal immigrants after they crossed into Eagle Pass, TX last night. Border Patrol apprehended them. Del Rio sector encounter numbers since 10/1 are up over 200% compared to same time period last year. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8Zeqyox1LL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 20, 2022

Related