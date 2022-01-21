Biden Aide & Cokehead Hunter Involved in Huge CCP Investments

As recently as March 2017, Hunter Biden’s private equity firm held a stake in a company run by a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China, according to emails reviewed by FOX Business.

Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, sent him an email in March 2017 breaking down the ownership interests of Rosemont Seneca Advisors, which included a 5% stake in Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment, Fox Business reports.

There are numerous emails confirming the ties.

An adviser to then-VP Bidenm, Francis Person, invited Hunter to China to meet his business partner, Bo Zhang, and his family.

“Bo Zhang and his family would host us. They are a great family with great respect and relationships in China. Bo graduated from American Univ and is in his late 20’s, and his parents own Harves Century Group of Shenyang – which is a top tier private Chinese real estate development firm,” Person wrote. “His mom is actually the Chairman of the company, which is unique in China. They are very private, and wouldn’t tell anyone about you coming. Bo’s father-in-law is actually the Governor of Hainan (Chinese Hawaii), which he doesn’t advertise at all.”

Harves Century Group, which has backing from the state-owned China Development Bank, is headquartered in Shenyang, China.

From there, Hunter was off and running with Chinese Communists at the highest levels throwing money at him despite his lack of skills and experience.

Fox Business has emails showing the lucrative relationship with high-level Chinese communists.

Jen Psaki won’t say if Hunter is still invested in it which means he is.

Related