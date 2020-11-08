Biden’s immediate plan will make COV-19 much, much worse

Joe Biden said he plans to get rid of COVID-19, and unless he has the grace of God, that won’t happen. He also said he wants to end deportations immediately and give amnesty to millions. And, what is worse, he wants to end the hold, the ‘Remain in Mexico’ at the border.

That is an invitation to illegal immigration, but that is the least of it. The real problem is these people will bring COV. It was a problem last time and it will be worse this time because of the numbers piling up at the border.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that illegal immigration is the new “Homeland Threat Assessment.”

Illegal traffic across the Southwest border will “climb significantly” after COVID-19 restrictions ease. The agency warns of “the potential for another [migrant] surge as those who were previously prevented from seeking entry into the United States arrive.”

“Unprecedented numbers of family units and unaccompanied alien children arrivals stretch government resources and create a humanitarian and border security crisis that cripples the immigration system,” the report stated.

DHS said current COVID-19 protocols and congressional foot-dragging hamper immigration operations right now.

Social Distancing

“Social distancing requirements could continue to affect work taking place in detention facilities along the Southwest border. Budgetary impediments toward immigration enforcement and lack of bipartisan support of detention measures continue to undermine U.S. immigration enforcement policies.

“Such inconsistent practices continue to lead to the release of dangerous criminal aliens and absconders who may then commit additional crimes when they might otherwise have been expeditiously detained and removed from the United States,” the report concluded.

Remain in Mexico

The DHS assessment comes as asylum seekers pile up at the southern border. In addition to Central Americans, thousands of Haitians, Africans, Cubans, and Middle Easterners have landed in Mexico — all eyeing America as their ultimate destination.

The Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy (officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols, MPP) has largely kept ineligible asylum claimants at bay, denying them the opportunity to disappear into the American interior after they lose or abandon their claims.

Yet Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to end MPP while halting deportations of all but the most heinous criminal aliens and granting amnesty to some 11 illegal aliens residing here.

We told you, Joe Biden will sell us out. He’s an old stupid hack.