Polling industry conspired to swing the election to Biden?

Politico reported, “The polling industry blows…” The full headline was, “The polling industry blows it again.”

The pollsters sold out and rigged their polls, or they are extremely incompetent. The Sentinel does not believe they are incompetent. We believe they deliberately lied, and we have a fact to back it up. The polls favored Biden consistently by huge margins all across the board.

“Nonpartisan media and academic pollsters do not rig their surveys to harm Republicans’ political prospects, left-wing Politico claims. Why would they think that? Politico. Your statement defies credulity.

“But there’s no doubt that public polls of the presidential race missed the mark, especially in key states. One popular explanation is that shy Trump voters hid their true intentions in interviews with pollsters.

“There’s little evidence that poll respondents are lying, however. More pollsters believe it’s actually a difficulty reaching voters more likely to support Trump in the first place, either because they’re harder to find or are less likely to take phone surveys even if reached,” Politico continued.

Then, how did Insider Advantage, Rasmussen, and the Trafalgar Group do it? They nailed it.

Nothing in politics is nonpartisan. And everything is now political thanks to Democrats. Media and university polls deliberately lied as part of an operation to elect Biden. They wanted to manipulate votes and give fodder to the media and social media. The polls didn’t reflect opinions — they twisted them.

We know that because all of their errors were far more in favor of Biden than President Trump. Hey, what was it that Harry Reid said, “It worked, didn’t it?”