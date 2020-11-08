Polling industry conspired to swing the election to Biden?

Politico reported, “The polling industry blows…” The full headline was, “The polling industry blows it again.”
The pollsters sold out and rigged their polls, or they are extremely incompetent. The Sentinel does not believe they are incompetent. We believe they deliberately lied, and we have a fact to back it up. The polls favored Biden consistently by huge margins all across the board.
“Nonpartisan media and academic pollsters do not rig their surveys to harm Republicans’ political prospects, left-wing Politico claims. Why would they think that? Politico. Your statement defies credulity.
“But there’s no doubt that public polls of the presidential race missed the mark, especially in key states. One popular explanation is that shy Trump voters hid their true intentions in interviews with pollsters.
“There’s little evidence that poll respondents are lying, however. More pollsters believe it’s actually a difficulty reaching voters more likely to support Trump in the first place, either because they’re harder to find or are less likely to take phone surveys even if reached,” Politico continued.
Then, how did Insider Advantage, Rasmussen, and the Trafalgar Group do it? They nailed it.
Nothing in politics is nonpartisan. And everything is now political thanks to Democrats. Media and university polls deliberately lied as part of an operation to elect Biden. They wanted to manipulate votes and give fodder to the media and social media. The polls didn’t reflect opinions — they twisted them.
We know that because all of their errors were far more in favor of Biden than President Trump. Hey, what was it that Harry Reid said, “It worked, didn’t it?”
Let’s take a poll on every decision. Fill up the 55 gallon drum of democracy Kool-Aid and make mommygov the ultimate arbiter in everything. Yes we can!
No vote on high taxes, suburban redistricting, degenerate sex freaks infiltrating everything, sorry about that comrade.
Look at Luntz try to benefit from his participation in the fraud. He insisted many times that the polls were accurate, now he blames us for not being honest. And he tries to distance himself from the poll firms as if he is not part of that. He has a long history of bias, and he goes for the money using publicity.
The Establishment is all in favor of total Government control of society aka Socialism therefore all publications, polling will reflect this narrative
Having never replied to a mailed poll related to politics (very few are not), I have never replied to a mailed poll, except in some cases wherein I have sent the poll form back in blank (after removing my name and address), using the postage free return envelope, marked with “Screw U”. Oftentimes, I simple drop the empty envelope in the mail.
The only polls I answer are those printed on election ballots wherein a proposed legal action is presented along with the choices of favoring it and not.
This proclamation excludes the occasional polls presented in social media threads. In these cases, I ignore polls that present stupidly biased choices, except to comment (without voting) on the stupidity of the opening post.
Screw the polls. Screw the pollsters.