Biden Bros demonic dance: beheaded effigies, ‘dead cops’ & more

Just so you know, the same people who were ‘mostly peacefully protesting’ are now the exact same people who are rejoicing over Biden’s possible win. They are in no way fans of Biden. They didn’t even go to see him speak. They are brainwashed kids and nuts who have an ideological goal — neo-communism or socialism.

Don’t be impressed by the crowds. It is partly propaganda. They all got the same memos from MoveOn and other crazy organizations.

THE DEMONIC DANCE

A Black Lives Matter Biden supporter was dancing in celebration with the beheaded effigy of President Donald Trump. Hopefully, the mental cases in these organizations or movements or whatever they call themselves will get some therapy.

They danced demonically in a way we haven’t seen for hundreds of years. One swung a beheaded Trump effigy to wild acclamation from the crowd. They are singing ‘F the cops,’ and writing ‘we want dead cops on walls.’ Does that seem normal to anyone?

Watch these lunatics:

And we want ‘dead pigs, dead cops’ these fools say:

They are such lovely, tolerant, and civil people:

How fitting is this from the lawless losers?

What is wrong with this woman???

Frauds:

COVID doesn’t affect Biden Bros:

