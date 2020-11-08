Biden Bros demonic dance: beheaded effigies, ‘dead cops’ & more

Just so you know, the same people who were ‘mostly peacefully protesting’ are now the exact same people who are rejoicing over Biden’s possible win. They are in no way fans of Biden. They didn’t even go to see him speak. They are brainwashed kids and nuts who have an ideological goal — neo-communism or socialism.

Don’t be impressed by the crowds. It is partly propaganda. They all got the same memos from MoveOn and other crazy organizations.

THE DEMONIC DANCE

A Black Lives Matter Biden supporter was dancing in celebration with the beheaded effigy of President Donald Trump. Hopefully, the mental cases in these organizations or movements or whatever they call themselves will get some therapy.

They danced demonically in a way we haven’t seen for hundreds of years. One swung a beheaded Trump effigy to wild acclamation from the crowd. They are singing ‘F the cops,’ and writing ‘we want dead cops on walls.’ Does that seem normal to anyone?

Watch these lunatics:

A BLM protester holds effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump while Biden supporters sing “Fu*k Donald Trump” here in Madison, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Z1of4ZcJ7T — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

And we want ‘dead pigs, dead cops’ these fools say:

“FU*K 12”

“DEAD PIGS”

“WE WANT DEAD COPS” How BLM and Biden supporters celebrate in Madison, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/EyJ4t2flyt — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

They are such lovely, tolerant, and civil people:

Demonic. Biden supporters & BLM celebrate effigy of President Trump beheaded while singing ‘F*ck Donald Trump’. pic.twitter.com/uex8moxjtD — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

Crowds are growing in Madison, Wisconsin. A Latino for Trump supporter says “this is exactly what they do in communist countires… the truth will prevail… we are all God’s children”. pic.twitter.com/eijo02OcFX — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

How fitting is this from the lawless losers?

How fitting that location is for them. https://t.co/OYfWWxE65W — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 8, 2020

What is wrong with this woman???

Amazing shot…. but not sure we want to show a six-year-old kicking effigy of the President of the United States. So much for love & unity – these people are nothing but Hypocrites. https://t.co/5u4rbz4vHU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

Frauds:

A large group of white college girls are dancing and gathered for BLM in Madison, Wisconsin. Isn’t this cultural appropriation or…? pic.twitter.com/lT7i3gCiUF — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

COVID doesn’t affect Biden Bros:

Election is over… and so is Covid. https://t.co/MgJ2bYEy6r — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020