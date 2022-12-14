Biden’s Intel Agencies Turned Their Propaganda Network Against Americans

Social media appears to have become an intelligence operation. It can’t possibly be that only Twitter has all these agents on staff. They all follow the same censorship script.

The intelligence network didn’t just have a portal into Twitter. They were Twitter, fully operational.

Our intel agencies have turned their operations against the American people and many or most of them are far-left. They aren’t good for America.

As Tucker said, “It’s all pretty weird. Could it be that while the rest of us imagined that Twitter was a social media site … could it be that Twitter was actually, maybe primarily, a propaganda tool and intelligence gathering apparatus for a variety of intel agencies?”

