DeSantis Has Solutions for the CDC Since Their Output’s “Not Worth the Paper…It’s Printed on”

M Dowling
“In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

“That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct.”

HE’S CALLING FOR A GRAND JURY TO INVESTIGATE

Yesterday, he announced that he is petitioning “the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing…with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.”

THE WORTHLESS PAPER OUT OF THE CDC

“Anything (the CDC will) put out, you just assume, at this point, that it’s not worth the paper that it’s printed on.

“And so in Florida, we’re creating what we’re calling the Public Health Integrity Committee. It’s a committee of expert researchers that will be able to assess recommendations and guidance related to public health and healthcare, but particularly being able to offer critical assessments of things that bureaucracies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH are doing.

“2020 obviously there was an increase in excess mortality because COVID was there, then you have the mass introduction of mRNA vaccines in 2021. And you would think that there would be a reduction in excess mortality, and there just wasn’t in the places that had really high mRNA introduction. And you did not see a decline in all-cause mortality and you still had persistent excess mortality in many of these places.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo also said “the state will study “the incidence in surveillance of myocarditis within a few weeks of Covid-19 vaccination for people who died.”


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 minute ago

Each State should do this and the FDA, CDC, and NIH should be abolished.

