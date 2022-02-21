Biden’s Iran Deal Is a Serious National Security Threat, a Threat to the World

Joe Biden lost three of his negotiators pushing for Iran to come back to the JCPOA deal. The reason the negotiators left is Biden was giving away too much and endangering national security.

That became clear in an article at RT in which they outlined the terms. Only a complete fool would agree to the terms. They present a serious national security threat to the US and the world, giving Iran everything they could possibly want.

The US, as well as the European signatories of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), must provide guarantees that they will not abandon the agreement again should it be revived, the Iranian MPs said.

They must also guarantee that no “snapback mechanisms,” which can re-enable sanctions immediately, will be activated.

Other conditions include the lifting of all sanctions on Iran in full, including restrictions related to the JCPOA directly, as well as what the letter described as those imposed under “false pretexts” [blah blah blah].

Tehran itself should also make sure it receives the economic benefits it is promised under the deal, and actually begins to receive profits from exports before returning to compliance with the restrictions outlined in the agreement, the lawmakers added.

The JCPOA, under which Tehran agreed to drastically curb its nuclear program (while it asurdly maintains that it never sought to obtain atomic weaponry) in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, has been in limbo since 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal.

This is nuts! Iran has broken the agreement continuously and they won’t keep this one. It won’t stop Iran from building the bomb and it shows tremendous weakness on the part of the United States.

Someone has to stop Biden and the people who are handling him. We need the 25th Amendment.

