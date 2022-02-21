Gas Prices Soar, Refineries Close, and Biden Is Responsible

California already had some of the highest gas prices in the country. Now some experts are predicting that the prices could reach as much as $5 per gallon or more within months.

This is the direct result of Biden’s policies destroying the fossil fuel industry incrementally.

Home energy prices, small businesses, deliveries, and anything remotely tied to energy will skyrocket. The prices of goods will soar while inflation is already out of control.

Whoever runs Joe Biden, is ruining the economy under the guise of climate change.

In New York this week, I paid $3.89 per gallon of gas. It was under $2 a gallon when Donald Trump was President.

The media blames Russia while Biden’s handlers, whoever they are, keep passing regulations to destroy energy – oil, gas, coal, all of it. The media is corrupt and covering for Biden.

It’s The Great Reset.

The national average is $3.52 per gallon and rising faster than California’s prices on a percentage basis, reports CNN.

“California is the proxy for what will happen with the energy transition,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the firm that tracks gas data for AAA, told the news outlet.

THE END OF REFINERIES

“A number of refineries have closed permanently. … Getting people away from fossil fuels might be the right thing to do, but it is not without pain.”

This is tragic. Those refineries won’t return. We know what happened in Venezuela. The refineries weren’t kept up as the corrupt officials blew the money on socialism.

Not without pain? It will destroy the economy and alternative energy is in no way ready to take its place.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Los Angeles and Long Beach was a record $4.77 on Monday, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California, an increase of $1.22 from one year ago.

In Orange County, the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.74, also a record.

“Drivers are used to higher prices in California, but certainly what we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks is raising eyebrows,” Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA, told the Los Angeles Times.

“These increases, week after week, it can be frustrating,” he added. “It’s tough for families right now, and for many people right now, because of rising prices in many other areas.”

Frustrating? It’s horrible.

BIDEN WARNS BUT WON’T FIX THE PROBLEM

Biden on Tuesday warned that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade Ukraine.

“We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump,” the president declared. “We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.

All Biden has to do is allow drilling and remove the oppressive regulations. For example, Biden has had to beg Russia and OPEC, our enemies for oil. He just put another rule on natural gas via FERC. Interstate natural gas facilities and pipelines will have to meet climate and social justice concerns over every infrastructure project.

